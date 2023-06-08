Spider-Man 2 release date announced at Summer Game Fest

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 finally has a release date, and it won't be long before we're playing the PS5 exclusive, thanks to new info that debuted during E3 2023's replacement Summer Game Fest.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 now has a release date of October 20, shoring up PS5's late-year exclusives which is an otherwise barren landscape at present. Insomniac didn't show any new footage for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during the Summer Game Fest presentation itself, but the release date alone is sure to have Marvel fans marking their calendars.

It was a bit disappointing to not have the release date locked in during last month's PlayStation Showcase. Thankfully, we didn't have to wait too long for official confirmation with Summer Game Fest swinging to the rescue to appease fans.

Sadly, we didn't get anymore teasers for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 during its Summer Game Fest presence; Insomniac choosing to keep it short and sweet instead. Still, with the official release date just over four months away, it won't be long until we're swinging through New York once again as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is already looking like a contender for our best PS5 games list. The original impressed with polished web-slinging mechanics and intricate combat, with plenty of ways to approach scenarios. Hopefully, there's a bit less milling around as Mary Jane and other supporting characters in the sequel, though it'll be interesting to see how said characters have evolved, and what part they'll play in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

There's still plenty of Spider-Man to enjoy before October 20, thankfully. Both Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are available to download and play from PS Plus. Across the Spider-Verse just released in theaters, too. Meanwhile, Marvel Snap just launched its Across the Spider-Verse themed season, packing cards of iconic characters from the hit movie.