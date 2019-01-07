Sony Xperia XZ4 looks set to have a very tall screen

It's been rumored for a while now that the Sony Xperia XZ4 will have a narrow screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9, but we now have some evidence that it could also be very tall, with a length of 15.2cm.

That's according to @UniverseIce – a leaker with a good track record – who has measured and taken photos of “the tempered film of the Sony Xperia XZ4”.

You can see these images below, including one which shows the screen film next to an iPhone XS Max. If anything, the XZ4 looks ever so slightly taller than the 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, yet because of its aspect ratio it’s also far narrower.

Exclusive: I received the tempered film of the Sony Xperia XZ4.This phone is too long. After measuring, the length of the XZ4 screen is 15.2cm, which is similar to the length of the iPhone Xs Max. pic.twitter.com/cc39F7tKKsJanuary 5, 2019

Looks convincing

We have heard rumors before that the Sony Xperia XZ4 would have a 6.5-inch screen of its own, so this adds up, with the larger bezels on Sony’s handset accounting for it being marginally taller.

The shots also match up with earlier images, complete with a dual-lens camera on the front. So they may well be accurate, especially as the Sony Xperia XZ4 could be announced at MWC 2019 in late February, and this close to launch we’d expect to be getting fairly accurate leaks.

That aspect ratio is a surprising choice by Sony though, as it makes the screen longer and narrower than the majority of smartphones. The Sony Xperia XZ3 for comparison is 18:9.

The XZ4’s rumored aspect ratio could be good for watching movies – indeed, the same source has shown how that might look in a video. However, it remains to be seen whether people will take to its shape for other activities, like browsing websites and using apps.

Via XperiaBlog