Sony RX100 IV has £200 off today

The Sony RX100 VI is one of the most advanced pocket-sized compact cameras you can buy, that's despite the arrival of the newer Mark V and VI models.

For all that tech Sony's RX100 series cameras command a high price, but Amazon is giving you £200 off, taking the price from £699 to £499.

Not only does it feature a brilliant 20.1MP 1-inch sensor, but it can shoot at an impressive 16fps, record video in smooth 4K and snap into focus incredibly quickly. Factor in the 24-70mm lens with a fast f/1.8-2.8 variable maximum aperture and retractable electronic viewfinder, and the RX100 IV is a powerful little package.

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV | was £699 now £499 at Amazon Sony's RX100 IV is one of the best premium compact cameras you can buy, with a brilliant 1-inch sensor, 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens and 4K video. If you're looking for a high-performance pocket compact, this is a great buy. View Deal

More savings on Sony compacts

If that's still stretching the budget a little but want to get your hands on a decent compact camera, then Amazon is also offering great savings on a couple of other Sony compact cameras.

First up is the Cyber-shot WX500 travel zoom with a 30x optical zoom covering an equivalent of 24-720mm - perfect for landscapes through to really tight details.

Then there's the Cyber-shot HX350 bridge camera with a mammoth 50x optical zoom that covers 24-1200mm. There's also a built-in electronic viewfinder and tilt-angle screen, and while it doesn't record in 4K, there's Full HD movie options.

Sony Cyber-shot WX500 | was £239 now £149 at Amazon The WX500 is a brilliant travel compact camera, packing in a large 30x optical zoom into a pocket-sized body. There's also a versatile 180-degree tilting screen for easy framing of selfies and Wi-Fi connectivity for quick and easy photo sharing.View Deal