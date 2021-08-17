Sony Direct PS5 restock: first virtual queue in August – how to get it

The Sony Direct PS5 restock is happening right now, and if you follow PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, you'll always get an alert when the PlayStation 5 is in stock – if you follow and turn on notifications. A lot of people were able to buy the PS5 through GameStop earlier today through Matt's alert, and now we're seeing that the PS5 in stock for MSRP – $399 for PS5 Digital and $499 for PS5 Disc.

Here's how to get into the virtual queue even if you don't have the Sony Direct email invite.

This is what you'll see when there's the PS5 is in stock.

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

PS5 restock news: August 17 – Sony console stock

We've been touting exclusive sources that suggested a GameStop PS5 restock was happening this week before Wednesday, and sure enough, we've finally nailed down the restock date: it's scheduled for Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 11am EDT.

It's not the only PS5 restock retailer in the US making news today. While GameStop is offering bundles today, Sony Direct – the official website for Sony's PlayStation brand – is also having a restock of its console: $499 for the PS5 Disc and $399 for the PS5 Digital, both at MSRP.

This marks two very different ways to buy the console. Different prices and different methods of checking out (clicking an add-to-cart button and refreshing relentlessly at GameStop vs waiting in a virtual queue at Sony Direct).

(Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

The next Sony Direct PS5 restock date is August 17, while this particular virtual queue started out as being only open to people with that coveted Sony Direct email invite, it's now open to everyone with a second virtual queue.

Sony Direct has opened up this second virtual queue for everyone three minutes before 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT, and it's going to be more competitive. That's because a lot of people decided to forgo the GameStop PS5 restock bundles in favor of buying the Sony console at MSRP.

The Sony Direct restock dates have been happening twice a month this summer, one limited to PSN users with the email invite and no one else, and another for people with the email invite and then everyone else.

Sony Direct email invite: how to get it

(Image credit: Matt Swider)

