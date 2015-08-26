How to strengthen and secure your Windows 10 log-in

Once all the prerequisites are done, open settings in the taskbar and click on Accounts. Note - if you are using a local account on your computer following through with these steps will link your computer with your Microsoft account. To setup your "Microsoft Account" click here.

Click on "Manage my Microsoft Account" and Edge will open to your Microsoft Account page. Once opened, click on "Security and Privacy."

On this page, click on a link for "More security sessions," which is the third link on the left-hand column which is the third one under the "Account security" header. Log in with your Microsoft credentials.

Scroll down and under "Two-step verification" make sure you click on "activate two-step authentication."