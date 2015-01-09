Alleged Windows 10 'Spartan' screens show darker direction, Cortana

This small batch of previously unseen screenshots allegedly show several new aspects coming in Windows 10, including its brand new "Spartan" browser, Cortana's integration in that browser, and a new darker visual theme.

Microsoft is reportedly building the new browser from scratch to be more like Chrome and Firefox, though word is it will offer both Spartan and Internet Explorer in consumer versions of Windows 10.

The Spartan browser in these images, from Chinese site cnBeta, has a clean and simple look, though it's likely far from final.

And judging by what we see here it seems Cortana will be integrated directly into the browser, including right in the address bar (see below).

Cortana's circle in the Spartan address bar (credit: cnBeta)

Heart of dark

The other thing to note is the system's new darker visual theme, from the browser window to the taskbar itself.

We've seen snippets of this darker Windows 10 theme before, and Microsoft is allegedly building light and dark versions across the board, including in software like the Xbox app, The Verge says.

Windows 10's darker theme (credit: cnBeta)

Windows 10 will be detailed much more fully on January 21, so look forward to learning more then.