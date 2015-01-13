Download of the day: Defraggler

Defragging your PC is an often-overlooked method to get it back up to speed, but it's a great idea to do it; Defraggler is the ideal tool when it comes to this task.

Why you need it

The longer you use your PC, the more data gets written to it in the form of 'blocks' – and the more these blocks get split up. This is known as 'fragmentation', and it can cause your computer to slow down as it goes looking for these blocks that are scattered about the hard drive.

Windows comes with its own solution called Disk Defragmenter, but this program is hardly ideal – it takes hours to defragment your computer. Fortunately, there is a solution in the form of Defraggler. Rather than attempt to defrag your entire hard drive (like Disk Defragmenter), Defragger lets you defrag individual files and folders, as well as the entire drive. This speeds the process up considerably.

It also actively works to prevent defragmentation in the future, saving you time next time around. You can schedule Defraggler to work while you sleep if you think it'll take a long time, or you can use its Quick Defrag option to quickly spruce up your hard drive without going the whole hog.

The interactive user interface is also very easy to use, and clearly displays how much needs to be defragged and what progress has been made so far. All you need to do is tell Defraggler what you want it to defrag, and then let it work its magic.

NOTE: You should never defrag a solid state drive (SSD), as this can shorten its lifespan. It's also unnecessary – SSDs never get fragmented in the first place.

Key features

Works on: PC

PC Versions: Free

Free Defrag in depth: Defraggler will perform and in depth clean and ensure your computer runs at full speed once it's finished

Defraggler will perform and in depth clean and ensure your computer runs at full speed once it's finished Easy to use: Even if you've never defragmented your computer before, Defraggler is easy to get to grips with

Even if you've never defragmented your computer before, Defraggler is easy to get to grips with Extra features: Defraggler gives you more options that just the standard defrag function, allowing you to schedule a defrag session, do a light clean up and more

