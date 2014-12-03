Download of the day: Audacity

A powerful free audio editor, converter and recorder, Audacity takes the pain out of manipulating audio.

Why you need it

Audio editing can be an intimidating process, especially for the uninitiated. For those looking to get started, however, Audacity is an ideal solution. It comes loaded with a full manual, a devoted Wiki site, a useful Quick Help Guide, plus a devoted forum full of experienced users. Getting started is a breeze and there's a wealth of knowledge at your fingertips.

When it comes to features, Audacity boasts support for most audio formats, as well as handy filters to cut out noise and other distractions from your recordings. It comes loaded with a ton of other features too, with functions for compressing, levelling, amplifying and more.

All this in a free package makes Audacity an impressive program, one that can hold its own against some of its flashier rivals. Brimming with useful features and effects, it should take pride of place on any audio enthusiast's PC.

Key features

Works on: PC, Mac, Linux

PC, Mac, Linux Versions: Free

Free Record: Audacity can record live audio and computer playback up to 192,000 Hz and 24-bit depth

Audacity can record live audio and computer playback up to 192,000 Hz and 24-bit depth Import: Import a wide range of formats, including WMA, MP3, FLAC, AIFF, MPEG and more

Import a wide range of formats, including WMA, MP3, FLAC, AIFF, MPEG and more Edit: Cut, copy, paste and delete portions of tracks, and use the envelope tool to fade volume up or down smoothly. Multiple clips can be edited per track, tracks can be labelled and their sample points edited

Cut, copy, paste and delete portions of tracks, and use the envelope tool to fade volume up or down smoothly. Multiple clips can be edited per track, tracks can be labelled and their sample points edited Effects: Audacity has a range of effects that can be applied to tracks, while it also works with a large number of independent plugins

