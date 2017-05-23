So, the leaked 'Nokia D1C' smartphone is actually a tablet?

Nokia’s fall from grace was brutal and harsh. Its ill fated decision to back Windows Phone over Android caused the once mighty company to fade into oblivion and get acquired by Microsoft.

This is 2016 though. And things are about to change. Nokia is coming back, with Android in tow.

Nokia D1C

Earlier this week, a smartphone by the name of Nokia D1C was spotted online with mid range specifications like a 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage, a fullHD screen (display size uncertain) and the Adreno 505 GPU.

Now, a listing on GFX Bench has confirmed the display size, which, at 13.8-inches, surely cannot be a smartphone (we guess!).

Not a smartphone, for sure

So, the much hyped and rumoured Nokia D1C is a tablet? Tying this up with the other rumours which point to two flagship handsets with Snapdragon 820, we get a nice range of Android products from Nokia to look forward to.

These flagship devices are set to come with the powerful Snapdragon 820 processor, 5.2/5.5-inch Quad HD displays, a 22.6MP rear camera and 4K video recording support.

Along with the rest of the specifications listed above, the D1C ‘tablet’ will come with 16GB of internal storage, a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera.

Two top of the line devices and a tablet? That will be quite a comeback!

