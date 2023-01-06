Snap is closing its Zoom video filter tool

Audio player loading…

Snap has announced (opens in new tab) that its Snap Camera tool, which enables users to apply video filters, will no longer be available to download or use from the end of this month

Originally launched in 2018, Snap Camera was initially designed to empower creators with new tools, and gained popularity during the pandemic as more and more users took to video conferencing and calling.

However the service will now be closing on January 25 2023, with Snap issuing a set of instructions (opens in new tab) for current users to uninstall the software from macOS and Windows operating systems.

Snap Camera discontinued

The company also recommends that its users change their camera source from Snap Camera to any built-in or third-party webcam to avoid any disruption to video calls following its discontinuation. Failing to do so could cause a headache for users of Zoom and other platforms that support the filter program.

Recent months have uncovered a series of changes to the company, including the layoff of approximately one in five members of staff and the closure of several small divisions, such as its Pixy drone project and its Zenly social app.

Snap is now believed to be working on a shakeup to its revenue plan that will see it focus on ecommerce and paid features like premium lenses, as well as focusing on augmented reality projects.

Moving forward, Snap says that customers can continue to experiment with lenses using its Snapchat for Web portal, which serves as an online version of the smartphone app. Currently, it’s a product that’s only available on Chrome and Edge, leaving many users who prefer Mozilla’s privacy or Safari’s simplicity and integration uncatered for. Users can alternatively use the dedicated and feature-filled smartphone app.

TechRadar Pro has reached out to Snap to ascertain whether the company plans to make its web version more accessible to more browsers and for any further comment on the discontinuation of Snap Camera.