Seagate launches small but mighty SSD for content creators

Seagate has announced a new range of portable SSDs pitched at content creators and tech enthusiasts.

The One Touch SSDs are available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB variants and in tests conducted by the company, delivered maximum sequential read/write speeds of up to 1030MB/s.

Since they are designed for use while on the move, the One Touch SSDs can withstand shocks from drops of up to 2m.

The portable SSDs come with Seagate’s Toolkit desktop software with Sync Plus that offers file synchronization services via continuous backup as well as Seagate’s Rescue Data Recovery Services to help extract your data from the drive in the event it becomes unreadable.

Complimentary services

To make the drive an attractive option for content creators, Seagate bundles a complimentary one-year subscription to Mylio Create and a four-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography with all One Touch SSD variants.

For faster data transfers, the new range of SSD uses USB 3.2 Gen 2 USB-C technology, and is also backward compatible with USB-C and USB 3.0 computers. Cables for both ports are included along with the drive.

The drives are also compatible with Android phones and can be used to quickly offload videos, photos, and files from the mobile device to the SSD via Seagate’s Mobile Touch app.

The One Touch SSD is designed with an aluminum top cover and has fabric-soft touch on the sides. Together with dimensions of 0.42in x 1.97in x 2.76in, the drives are sleek, stylish and compact.

The One Touch SSDs will be available at the end of May and cost £79.99 (500GB), £134.99 (1TB) and £254.99 (2TB).