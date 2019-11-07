Save nearly $1,000 on this souped-up Alienware m17 gaming laptop deal at Dell

For those looking to score a truly powerful gaming laptop but don't want to spend upwards of $2,500, Dell has cooked up an amazing deal ahead of Black Friday.

The computer maker is selling its previous-generation Alienware m17 gaming laptop for nearly $1,000 off at its mid-range configuration. That includes some serious hardware – like Nvidia RTX graphics and a huge SSD – inside for a much more approachable price.

Alienware m17 (RTX 2070) is $2,549 $1,599 at Dell.com

With the offer code AW950AFF, you can get this gaming laptop with an Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia RTX 2070 graphics, a 1TB SSD and 16GB of RAM for a whopping $950 off – that's a massive deal.View Deal

As you can imagine, most other gaming laptops with specs like this would easily cost you well more than $2,000. So, this is indeed an incredible gaming laptop deal. It may be the previous model compared to the latest design, but it's still got much of the same hardware inside for a whole lot less.

We're told that this deal ends today at midnight local time, so act fast if you want to save a fortune on a boss gaming laptop well before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.