Save $500 on one of the best gaming laptops at Best Buy for Black Friday

The MSI GS65 Stealth is the kind of gaming laptop you only come across once in a lifetime. Not only is it packed with some of the most powerful laptop components on the market, but it's also thin and light enough to carry around with you – plus an aesthetic you won't want to hide. And, now you can save a ton of cash for Black Friday.

Right now at Best Buy you can pick up this powerful beauty for just $1,399, packed with an Intel Core i7 processor, 32GB of RAM and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060. That's a ton of power for a price tag that small, knocking a full $500 off its list price.

MSI GS65 Stealth: $1899.99 $1399.99 at Best Buy

This deal will help you save big on MSI's thin-and-light gaming laptop. The SMI GS65 Stealth is a sneaky beast, with a six-core Intel Core i7-9750H processor, 32GB of RAM, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics processor and a 240Hz, Full HD display all in a design that weights just 4.19 pounds and measure 0.69-inches thick.

View Deal

With its 9th-generation processor and Nvidia Turing graphics, this MSI GS65 Stealth is a behemoth of a gaming laptop, and will have no problem absolutely chewing up the best PC games and spitting them back out in the form of pixels on the display. And, with its sleek design, it earns that 'Stealth' name: to the untrained eye, it'll just look like a regular laptop.

Normally, this laptop is pretty prohibitively expensive, thanks to the elegant design and high power. But, this Best Buy Black Friday deal makes it a no brainer for anyone looking for a portable gaming laptop. We've already seen a lot of Black Friday laptop deals, but this might just be the best one yet, especially for PC gamers.

Not in the US? Check out the best MSI GS65 Stealth prices in your region below: