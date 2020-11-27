Save $1700 off this superb Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 laptop this Black Friday

Best value business laptop Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8: $2,699 $999 at Newegg

When it comes to laptops for professionals, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon lineup is basically like a Cadillac. This is a pro laptop that's both stylish and useful, packed with class-leading security features and a MIL-STD 12 endurance rating, so you know it'll never break on a trip. And, now that it's just $999 anyone can see what the hype is about. View Deal

We're always on the lurk for great business laptop deals here at TechRadar Pro, and we've just spotted one particularly fantastic Black Friday offering from Newegg in the shape of this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Generation 8 for just $999.99, down from - wait for it - $2,699.

A near $1700 price cut makes this Black Friday business laptop a deal fantastic value, but don't hang around - it's available at this price for today only and you can only buy two per customer.

As you'd expect, the main selling point with this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is the sheer package that it offers beyond the rather mundane hardware.

Yes you get an Intel Core i5-10210U processor, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD with Windows 10 Pro plus a 14-inch full HD 400 nits display but you inherit a laptop with the ThinkPad DNA and exceptional build quality.

Like all ThinkPad laptops, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks to ensure they run in extreme conditions.

There's also a plethora of ports (two Thunderbolt 3, two USB ports, a HDMI port and an audio jack), four microphones, four speakers as well as a 4-cell 51WHr battery that Lenovo claims will last up to 19.5 hours.