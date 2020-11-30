Save $100 on the Asus Chromebook Flip 2-in-1 with this Cyber Monday Deal

This Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 is just $899.99 at Best Buy right now, making it one of the best Cyber Monday Chromebook deals we've seen so far. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Asus Chromebook Flip 2-in-1: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $100 - Grab this awesome Asus 2-in-1 Chromebook Cyber Monday deal and save 10% off the retail price. Loaded with an Intel Core i5-1021U CPU, 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display, this is a pretty powerful system for a Chromebook at this price, making it a very easy recommendation. View Deal

Chromebooks are typically light on the hardware, which is what makes the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 2-in-1 such a bargain at $899. It comes loaded with an Intel Core i5-1021U CPU, 16GB LPDDR3 RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch full HD display to handle some serious computing and streaming tasks.

In addition to Google Play, Google cloud apps, and a downloadable Linux kernel which allows access to all sorts of Linux-based software, this Chromebook can load up on Chrome tabs and take advantage of a number of streaming services as well - including Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now for some premium gaming.

If this is a bit more hardware than you need, you can also save the same $100 on this lower-spec configuration of the Asus Chromebook Flip C436 for just $699. This version comes with an Intel Core i3-1011U, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD.

