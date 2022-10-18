Samsung unveils LPDDR5x RAM that's likely to end in Galaxy S23 range

Audio player loading…

Samsung has verified it has achieved an 8.5 Gigabit per second (Gbps) transfer speed via its 14-nanometer (nm) LPDDR5X DRAM on Qualcomm's Snapdragon platform, a combo that's likely to find its way in the next Samsung Galaxy S23 range expected to be unveiled in 2023.

The Korean electronics giant claims this gives it the fastest transfer speeds available in the mobile industry.

DRAM (Dynamic Random Access Memory) is a type of semiconductor memory located close to a processor, which can provide faster access to data than when compared to storage media such as hard disk drives and solid-state drives (opens in new tab).

What does this mean for consumers?

Samsung has previously gone on record as saying its LPDDR5X DRAM, released in November 2021, is expected to help in high-speed data service applications including 5G, artificial intelligence (AI), and the metaverse.

“The joint validation of 8.5Gbps LPDDR5X DRAM has enabled us to accelerate market-wide availability of this high-speed memory interface by more than a year, which is a tremendous accomplishment made possible through our long-standing collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies," said Daniel Lee, Executive Vice President of the Memory Product Planning Team at Samsung Electronics.

“As LPDDR memory continues to broaden its usage beyond smartphones into AI and data center applications, strong collaboration between memory and SoC vendors is becoming all the more important," he added.

The integration will, "enhance user experiences with new features and improved performance for mobile, gaming, camera, and AI applications," noted Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management at Qualcomm.

This isn’t the first time that Samsung has smashed its own record, it surpassed the previous maximum transfer speed of 7.5Gbps which it achieved in (opens in new tab)March 2022. (opens in new tab)

Close ties between the two hardware giants could prove beneficial for Samsung. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor remains one of the most popular in the mobile industry, the brand controls around 29% of the mobile processor market, below the 39% share held by Mediatek, but well above above the 14% owned by Apple.