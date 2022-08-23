Salesforce launches simplified CRM to help customers ‘do more with less'

Audio player loading…

Salesforce has unveiled a trimmed down version of its popular CRM service, in an effort to help businesses increase efficiency and cut costs amid economic uncertainty.

The defining feature of the new Salesforce Easy platform is the ability to sample and purchase different Salesforce components on a flexible basis, which the company says will allow customers to tune their deployment in line with their specific needs.

“This is a faster, easier way to manage customer relationships, build amazing digital experiences and gain a complete view of each customer,” Salesforce noted in a blog post (opens in new tab) announcing the news.

Salesforce Easy

With governments across the globe wrestling to keep inflation under control and shouts of recession growing lounder, many businesses are set to face a period of considerable economic pressure.

In periods of high inflation, the cost of borrowing rises due to anti-inflationary measures put in place by central banks, appetite for spending cools off and employees begin to demand salary increases to offset the increase in the cost of living, all of which has an effect on the bottom line.

Salesforce believes its new platform can help businesses deal with this situation in two ways: by maximising available profits via improved sales efficiency and by helping customers cut costs associated with platform components they don’t need or use.

“We’ve heard overwhelming feedback from our customers that their organizations need to focus and simplify their operations to build resilience and deliver immediate value to their customers,” said Kris Billmaier, SVP and GM of Salesforce Easy.

“With the swipe of a credit card, SMBs can start seeing results fast, while larger businesses can get up and running quickly with Salesforce and then rapidly scale with the tools they need along their growth journey.”

As for specific features, Salesforce Easy offers integrations with Slack , Google and Microsoft 365 for streamlined identity management , the ability to pursue leads using automated email tools and a unified dashboard that helps customers better track performance.

In the weeks leading up to Dreamforce, the company’s annual conference, Salesforce will also announce a series of additional Salesforce Easy products and features spanning marketing , commerce and analytics.