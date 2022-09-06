Realme C33 is the best-looking smartphone under Rs. 10,000

Audio player loading…

Realme has launched its latest smartphone in the C series, which looks nothing like the other phones in that series. Realme C33 starts for the price of Rs. 8,999.

It comes as the latest entrant in Realme's budget C series of smartphones, and it comes with not just the looks but also the packs and the specs to go against any other smartphone in the segment.

Realme C33: Pricing and availability

Realme C33 will go on sale from September 12 at noon on Flipkart (opens in new tab), Realme.com (opens in new tab) and offline retail stores. Here is the complete list of pricing for the different variants of the phone.

Realme C33 Pricing Variant Price 3GB RAM / 32GB Internal storage Rs. 8,999 3GB RAM / 32GB Internal storage Rs. 9,999

Realme C33 has three colour variants: Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue and Night Sea.

Realme C33: Key features and specifications

Realme C33 comes with a shiny plastic back that looks like a phone from a higher budget segment. It also has a unique dual-ring camera array reminiscent of the Asus Zenfone 9. On the front, there is a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a waterdrop notch.

Unsioc T612 SoC powers the phone, making it one of the most powerful phones in the segment. It is comparable in terms of performance to the other chipsets like Mediatek Helio G70, Mediatek Helio G80, and Mediatek Helio G85.

On the back is a dual camera setup, a combo of a 50MP primary camera and a depth sensor. There is a 5MP selfie camera on the front.

A 5,000mAh battery is what keeps the smartphone going, and there is a 10W charger that comes in the box.

The best looking budget smartphone

Budget phones have started to look a little stale over the years, with every other phone looking the same with a boring back panel with a pattern on the back or matte finish. Realme's C series phones, such as Realme C25Y and Realme C21Y, are a perfect example of this.

Realme is returning to its roots, focusing more on the smartphone's looks, and it shows. Realme C33 is flashy and looks fresh compared to the other budget smartphones that look cheap. Realme C33 doesn't look "cheap", and I can say that this phone will have a lot of takers just for the looks.