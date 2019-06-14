Rahul Sharma's new venture Revolt is set to launch 'AI-enabled' electric motorcycle in India next week

Moving from mobiles to automobiles, Micromax co-founder Rahul Sharma is set to unveil "India's first AI-enabled (Artificial Intelligence) electric motorcycle" on 18th June in New Delhi.

With the launch, Rahul Sharma will also be debuting into the automobile market with the first product from his new venture called Revolt Intellicorp. Sharma had first revealed his plans of foraying into the mobility industry in April 2019. He also told that the firm is wholly owned by him with a view "to make personal mobility practical, affordable, and sustainable." While it's announced this year, the company is reportedly working on the motorcycle from nearly two years.

About his new venture, Sharma says, "As a mechanical engineer by qualification, I always found mobility and the expanse of opportunities it offers, very intriguing. There is a colossal need for using technology to disrupt urban commute and make it cleaner and sustainable. I'm doing my bit, and I feel this is the right time for every player operating in this space to come together for the greater good of our environment. My vision is to see every household in India have access to sustainable mobility."

Everything we know about the first Revolt motorcycle

Sharma claims that the bike will ensure sustainable mobility without compromising on the power and looks of a conventional two-wheeler vehicle. Since there's a mix of AI, we expect some IoT based smart features built into the bike.

Since the company is teasing it as the 'AI-enabled' motorcycle, it's safe to expect features like cloud connectivity, real-time location data, theft protection, in-built GPS, and smartphone connectivity.

A few glimpses of the bike are visible in the posters and the invite, but none of the images are apparent. The most we can understand is that it resembles a lot like the street bikes from KTM and the headlights represent the company's logo. Additionally, Rahul Sharma has told BW Businessworld that Revolt Motors' first motorcycle will rely on a 250-watt lithium-ion battery.

That's all we know about the Revolt Motorcycle as of yet, but we'll be surely reporting from the launch event to get more details.

Image credits: TechRadar