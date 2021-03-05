When will PS5 and Xbox restock? Best Buy may have stock Friday – here's how to get it

PS5 and Xbox restock may be at Best Buy on Friday, March 5, and we'll send you a notification if you follow our console Twitter tracker for real-time alerts. There are several reasons to suggest Best Buy is next: it sold both consoles for the last two Fridays, and customer service – sometimes reliable – hints we'll see a three-peat.

PS5 restock US list (to check yourself)

About 25% of our PS5 and Xbox Twitter tracker replies show got the new consoles from our alerts. That's us putting their console of choice in their hands. It's gotten easier over time as more people get the Sony and Microsoft systems – there's slightly less pressure today than there was two weeks ago.

Because the last PS5 restock at Best Buy happened last Friday and the Friday before that, we've asked the company's customer service if there's a chance that today, March 5, would hold to that new stock pattern. The Best Buy restock, we were told on Wednesday, was imminent, which suggests Friday (because almost no retailer does weekends), or failing that, early next week. Retailer customer service has a fairly reliable track record – when you get to the right person.

We also got Direct Messages on Twitter suggesting that Best Buy is next, backing up the claim that a restock is near. However, it's harder to verify that these people work at Best Buy or have knowledge of the inner workings of the US retailer's inventory. Our DMs are open for that reason.

It's important to point out that you won't be able to order the PS5 from a Best Buy retail store, and instead need to make the purchase online. It is possible to do in-store pickup at some locations, which is something that Target also does, while Walmart does not.

Why PS5 at Best Buy next makes sense

We just saw about every other major retailer release PS5 stock this week: Walmart, Amazon, ANTonline, GameStop and Sam's Club.

Microsoft has also had a few opportunities for the Xbox Series X on it's own site, but Sony PlayStation Direct has been unusually silent this week. If this Best Buy restock doesn't happen until next week, Sony Direct may be your best bet.

However, we were told that Sony Direct's last restock, on Wednesday, February 24, saw delays beyond the promised two-day shipping for PlayStation Plus members. It won't arrive to them for another week. That's likely why Sony hasn't released more stock of the console – it's backed up.

Best Buy seems like the next candidate given all we know. Although Target was last week, too, the retailer has had larger gaps in its release of new inventory. We don't expect a Target PS5 restock on Friday, March 5.

Console restock success stories

Through Twitter, we're tracking the next PS5 and Xbox stock from more than 13 sources, and we've seen a few PS5 consoles pop up over the last week and, even better news, high success rates for people who have been looking for restock for months.

Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a PS5 and Xbox drop any one of the days in the upcoming week.