PS5 restock: our Twitter tracker for when Best Buy is in stock – get alerts today

When will the PS5 restock at Best Buy? Several signs point to today, March 26, but it's far from certain for a few reasons. Best Buy has sold PS5 for five Fridays in a row and last week's inventory was 'extremely light', according to our warehouse sources.

There's a 50% chance we'll see Best Buy open for limited orders, but a 50% chance today will be a skip and catch up week for PS5 Disc and Digital Edition. Either way, our PS5 restock Twitter tracker will tell you when there's another chance to buy it.

When? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker for alerts the minute the PS5 stocks go live at all US stores. It's the fastest way to get real-time updates.

Probability: 50% for today, Friday, March 26

Our Best Buy PS5 restock alert will look like this (from last week):

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🏷 BEST BUY 🏷 ♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/zBCWLFWVVPPS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/AjQJ37QctFPS5 Disc so farMarch 19, 2021 See more

For the last five weeks, we've seen Best Buy open orders for a PS5 restock. We think it's 50/50 for this Friday, March 26 based on the fact that Best Buy had fewer PS5 consoles on hand last Friday (PS5 Disc only, no Digital in the end) and it sold out very quickly (we were told in advance there was less inventory). This could be a catch-up week, or maybe the US retailer will surprise us by opening limited orders for a sixth Friday in a row.

It usually happens in the afternoon. The past three Best Buy PS5 drops have been at 12:30pm, 3pm, and 12pm EDT.

Potential PS5 restock date: Thursday, April 1

The next Walmart PS5 restock date may be Thursday, April 1, according to the recent pattern that the retailer has followed with its PS5 drops. We didn't see a restock this week for the PS5 (only an Xbox Series X restock via Microsoft'a All Access bundle). While we think Walmart may stick to its pattern, we also know it's taking the longest of any retailer to ship the console to consumers, so this one is far from confirmed.

What our Walmart PS5 restock tracker looks like (March 4 example shown):

🚨🚨🚨 PS5 restock! 🌟 WALMART 🌟 in the US WILL HAVE IT!AT 3pm EST / 12pm PST♻️RT this & follow @mattswider + @techradar for instant Xbox & PlayStation 5 updatesPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/znn5fqVNI1PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/fOQxCworacXbox as well at 2:30pm ESTMarch 4, 2021 See more

Potential PS5 restock date: Thursday, April 8

Target employees have been the best at tipping us off at when there will be a PS5 restock, and it seems to be happening every two weeks like clockwork. It's always been in the morning, recently between 7pm EDT and and 9pm EDT. Be warned, the time can fluctuate beyond that too, judging from past Target PS5 orders at launch, but it hasn't changed too much recently. Like Walmart, Target inventory has been light, but two weeks should be enough catch-up time for the retailer.

Our Target PS5 restock alert will look like (March 11 date shown):

PS5 DIGITAL now in stock. Xbox next.🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🎯 TARGET 🎯 in the US has it right now.♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarPS5 Digital ($399) https://t.co/0gwPSeb5K7PS5 Disc ($499) https://t.co/Su99c2dOCs https://t.co/S6RO0J1ttpMarch 11, 2021 See more

Antonline PS5 restock

Potential date: Next week

Antonline has publicly stated that it has "drops every week" and since it just offered a PS5 bundle yesterday, Thursday, March 25, we're not anticipating another restock of the PlayStation 5 until next week. Note: Antonline tends to sell out in three minutes, but when it goes on sale, there are no waves or in stock/out of stock funny business with the add to cart button.

If you get our PS5 restock alerts – like the one below – you have a shot... as long as you appreciate loaded bundles. It's better than better than paying resellers.

🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🐜 ANTonline 🐜 in the US has it right now. As promised!♻️RT this + follow @mattswider + @techradarAll PS5 bundle options https://t.co/ggivXiNTRjMarch 25, 2021 See more

Potential date: Unknown

Our white whale. Amazon is overdue for a PS5 restock, but nothing is ever confirmed at the online retail giant. We were sent information that a restock was scheduled for Thursday of last week with 46,000 consoles up for grabs, but that PS5 restock date clearly got shifted – and we're not sure why. Amazon did have Xbox inventory already this week. Maybe it'll offload those 46,000 console in inventory before the weekend.But really, who knows?

You didn't miss it. Amazon PS5 restock was scheduled for today 14:00 UTC (10am ET). Could drop any time – it's up to Amazon. Best Buy last Fri was 3hrs late on me. Everyone doubted then too.The good news? Amazon has a 46,000 PS5 inventory–just waiting. I'll ping u. Info is free pic.twitter.com/c7UGidMjSKMarch 18, 2021 See more

Official Sony PlayStation Direct store

Probability today: 40%

Sony's official stores has restocks more often than any single retailer and it uses a lottery system to keep things fair – and keep bots at bay. You need a PSN account and it's one PS5 console per household. With a virtual queue that's randomized, we're always "in line" for the PS5 and attempting to reach checkout. About every other week, we can get through (but we never completely buy PS5 – just going through the motions for reporting purposes).