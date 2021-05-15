PS5 restock: how to get tracker alerts for Walmart, Best Buy and Target today

You can get PS5 restock tracker alerts today, May 15, to have an edge in buying the Sony Console if you follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Matt will send you alerts when stores in the US have PS5 in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Granted, weekend PS5 restock is rare, though we did see Amazon offer the console three weeks ago over the weekend. We're also due for a Target PS5 restock, but don't think that'll happen until Wednesday, while other PS5 retailers like Best Buy Walmart, GameStop and Antonline could follow. When the next PS5 drop happens, we'll have the news here and on Twitter live.

You'll get an alert like this on phone phone as soon as the PS5 is back in stock:

Will PS5 be restocked?

Yes. We're fairly confident the next major PS5 restock is May 19 – this Wednesday – and the time could be 7:40am EDT at Target. Matt Swider will send you an alert as soon as PS5 order open so that you can simply add the console to your cart as fast as possible.

There are other US retailers that could have the PS5 console in stock before then, but we only say that because we don't know the date and time we'll see them next. We're expecting to see an Amazon PS5 restock between now and Amazon Prime Day in June, while the much smaller, but reliable online store Antonline promises at least one next-gen console restock per week. PS5 Disc is overdue there, as it has had the PS5 Digital console most recently for the last two cycles. Sony Direct PS5 restock opportunities have become extremely rare, but always happen in the afternoons. Costco hasn't has a restock since April 22. It could launch orders at any time.

Did Best Buy sell out of PS5?

Best Buy did sell out of the PS5 within 30 minutes this past Thursday, and this has been the second week in a row that the US retailer's restock date and time has been a Thursday at 3:40pm EDT. It used to launch orders on Fridays.

The Best Buy PS5 restock is different from others retailers in that you shouldn't refresh the page in order to successfully purchase the PS5, according to our buying advice. Instead, Best Buy has set up what's almost like a Sony Direct queue system right inside the yellow add-to-cart button to prevent scalpers and automated bots from buying the Sony console.

We may see the next PS5 restock at Best Buy this upcoming Thursday, May 20 at 3:40pm EDT, if the electronics retailer sticks to its ongoing pattern.

What time does Walmart restock PS5?

We're tracking the Walmart PS5 restock date and time and anticipate it'll be this Thursday, April 20 at 3pm EDT. Since Walmart is the biggest retailer in the US, it sometimes has two-hour long restock marathon in which thousands of people, but ever since March 18, we've seen only smaller PS5 drops and some weeks we don't see any inventory of the next-gen console.

We're more confident in the Walmart PS5 restock date of April 20, however. A lot of the customers we spoke to in advance of this news story indicate that they've either received their PS5 shipment from Walmart, or it's on its way (and no longer stuck in the dreaded "preparing for shipment" stage). Matt Swider often knows about the Walmart PS5 restock ahead of time a few minutes after 12pm EDT.

Does GameStop have PS5 in stock?

GameStop has PS5 in stock between every week and two-week time frame. Since we saw limited PS5 orders open up last Wednesday at GameStop, that means we could see it anywhere from Wednesday, May 15 to the following Wednesday, May 26. A few times we've seen GameStop just split the difference by launching its PS5 restock on a Friday.

The GameStop PS5 restock almost always involving paying for pricier bundles, however, the cost is worth it for most people as consoles stay in stock longer and deter resellers who can't much as much of a profit off of bundled games and accessories.

PS5 restock Twitter tracker

Our PS5 Twitter tracker Matt Swider has been issuing alerts in the US for the last three months (before that it was contained on TechRadar, but would sell out so quickly). So turning on notifications is the quickest way to buy PS5.

Speed isn't nearly as important as people think when trying to buy the console. US retailers offer the PS5 in waves, meaning you'll put some inventory out there, shut off the add-to-cart button (or yank it from your cart) and turn it back on. It's a game of persistence more than anything. At least until Walmart sells PS5 in stores, but we haven't seen anything more than rumors to confirm when this will officially happen.