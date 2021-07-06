PS5 restock: Target, Best Buy and GameStop – the update you've been waiting for

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 55,000 people buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

PS5 restock date update: There's finally good PS5 restock news from Target today, and Walmart, Best Buy and GameStop aren't far behind, according to our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider.

PS5 restock update for today, July 5: There's finally movement when it comes to that awaited Target PS5 restock news: it may actually happen this week.

We were skeptical of a potential restock at Target last week simply because stores in the US had such little inventory, according to our growing list of employee sources and those of YouTuber Jake Randall. But sources have updated us on the fact that consoles are coming in slowly but surely. That could be a restock sometime this week – and it's always been on a Wednesday or Thursday in the morning. We're tracking a PS5 Target restock on Twitter so you don't have to keep refreshing the page.

🚨 TARGET #PS5 UPDATE 🚨 Today and yesterday stores nationwide received 6-10 more units each with stores (on average) now holding 6-12 units each which is 4 times more than they had last week. Looks like a drop much more likely for Wednesday or Thursday, I WILL live stream! 1/2 pic.twitter.com/I6VH4a0cokJuly 6, 2021 See more

Best Buy and GameStop just had a restock last week, so we're trying to get a read on their inventory levels for this week (which suggests that both stores could have the PS5 console in stock next week instead – it's a bit too early in the week to know). The standout retailer is Walmart, which hasn't had the $399 PS5 Digital in two weeks and $499 PS5 Disc console in one month. Antonline is another strong possibility.

Last week was light: the only stores in the US to have an official PS5 restock were Best Buy (on Tuesday) and GameStop (on Thursday). Furthermore, Best Buy was a bunch of leftovers from the Thursday prior. That's a good thing, believe it or not, as retailers are amassing inventory.

Other PS5 stores we're tracking include Sony Direct – the Sony Direct virtual queue was limited last time around – as well as Sam's Club and Costco.

Next Target PS5 restock: could be Wednesday or Thursday at 7:40am EDT

could be Wednesday or Thursday at 7:40am EDT Last Target PS5 restock date: Wednesday, June 16 at 7:39am EDT

How to buy PS5 from Target: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

We're almost three weeks without a Target PS5 restock today, but the good news is that console inventory is slowly starting to trickle in to the backrooms at individual stores, according to our employee and warehouse sources and those of Jake Randall. The PS5 console numbers were much too low for a restock this past week, but Target stores should begin building inventory for this week.

The official restock date is hard to determine outside of these two parameters: it's always been on a Wednesday or Thursday in 2021 (so either July 7 or July 8), and it almost always happens in early morning time: 7:40am EDT / 6:40am CDT / 5:40am MDT / 4:40am PDT. We're tracking it on both potential dates this week.

Yes, that's early if you live on the West coast of the US, but since the PS5 is bought online and picked up at your local Target store, you're competing with a bunch of neighbors – and on the West Coast, much of that competition is usually fast asleep.

Did that help? Be sure to like and subscribe to these PS5 restock Q&A videos that happen on a weekly basis. We take your questions and answer them live.

Next Best Buy PS5 restock date: Maybe Thursday of this week along with GPU stock

Maybe Thursday of this week along with GPU stock Last PS5 restock date: Tuesday, June 29 at 10:55am EDT

Best Buy restock date could be late this week, with Thursday and Friday being the most popular days of the week of the retailer. But that's if it happens at all, as the electronics retailer is known to skip weeks when it's low on inventory. We give this a 50% chance of happening this week. We'll keep this updated when we have news.

You'll probably see a Best Buy GPU in-stock alert from Matt Swider right before the console orders go live – that's how it worked nearly two weeks ago. Consoles also tend to stick to an every-other-week pattern although the Best Buy restock time has been all over the place and is harder to predict today. It's been anywhere from 9:38am to 6:05pm, so our tracking efforts span the entire day at Best Buy.

PS5 restock advice:👉Both PS5 Disc/Digital on sale (always more Disc than Digital)👉Don't refresh after add-to-cart button turns gray (it asks you to wait)👉Click the add-to-cart button again when it turns yellow again (this is the '1 more step'👉Don't give up at the start pic.twitter.com/91XqBps8cjJune 29, 2021 See more

Next GameStop PS5 restock date: Recently happened, so too soon to tell

Recently happened, so too soon to tell Last GameStop PS5 restock date: Friday, June 18 at 11:30am EDT

There was a huge GameStop PS5 restock on Thursday, with Matt Swider coaching as many as 4,000 viewers during a PS5 restock live stream on YouTube (nearly 20,000 people have seen the live video tutorial since then). Just as important as the restock date is teaching you how to check out at stores like GameStop.

It's much too soon to know the next GameStop restock, but it has a restock every 10 to 15 days, according to our analysis. Recently, it's been limited the first waves of PS5 stock to its PowerUp Pro members, but we'll also teach you how to get around that. So far, though, it's only been two days since the GameStop restock. More time is needed for the retailer to replenish its console inventory.

Should be in stock soon: 🚨🚨🚨PS5 restock! 🛑 GAMESTOP 🛑PS5 bundle options https://t.co/VRX42vuoE7♻️RT this + follow @mattswider for updatesNeed help? I'm live streaming it on YouTubehttps://t.co/JdQOGsp1y4July 1, 2021 See more

Next Walmart PS5 restock date: could be Thursday, July 8 at 3pm EDT

could be Thursday, July 8 at 3pm EDT Last Walmart PS5 restock date: Thursday, June 17 at 3pm EDT

The Walmart PS5 restock date is always on a Thursday – that's at least the way it's been every time in 2021, and July 8 at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT will be the next time we check and, likely, send out a restock alert. It's been several weeks since the retailer has officially had a $499 PS5 Disc restock, though it did offer some PS5 Digitial buyers a PS5 Disc upgrade for free when it ran out of inventory.

Matt Swider often gets advance notice if there's going to be a Walmart PS5 restock, citing a press release that the retailer issues to TechRadar and other members of the press when there's a massive PS5 restock. That official word comes three hours in advance, so the time to look for the tweet and news is just after 12pm EDT.

Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date for email invites: Wednesday, June 23

Wednesday, June 23 Last major Sony Direct virtual queue: Wednesday, June 16 at 5pm EDT

We're able to send our timely PS5 restock alerts about the Sony Direct restock date one of two ways: first, it often sends out (random) Sony Direct email invites to PSN users who get into an earlier virtual queue – and often, but not always – it opens up a second queue when this finishes.

We also get a 15- to 30-minute waiting room for Sony Direct before the virtual queue opens up. That means you don't have to be first in line. And we know that the queue for everyone has been happening at 5pm EDT, and Wednesdays have been popular for Sony Direct. Look for our tweet if you track a queue opening up then.

Last Costco PS5 restock date: Wednesday, June 24 at 10:37am EDT

Costco PS5 restock updates have been few and far between simply because the club store doesn't have as much inventory as Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. It packs its console inventory into bundles, which are at face value for the games and accessories, yet it still sells out in under three minutes – for a site that requires a membership. That tells you either inventory is always low or demand for PS5 is still that strong – and it may be both at the same time.

Our PS5 restock alerts for Costco, like the one below, is a good reason to tracker the PlayStation 5 with us on Twitter. It can crop up at any moment.

We'll continue to update this page as more PS5 restock news breaks. Millions of you now have the PS5 in hand, but millions more are looking to buy the Sony console. Between now and October 2021, it's going to be slightly easier. But by the Black Friday and Cyber Monday dates, expect a whole new audience to suddenly realize they need to buy PS5 and find stock when it's just not available in most US stores.