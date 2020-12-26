PS5 restock: Target tipped to have stock soon, but will it be Sunday or Monday?

Even though people are trawling through the after-Christmas sales looking for where to buy PS5 consoles, chances are they'll be finding nothing, as we've heard very little about new PS5 stock.

Well, until now - as Target is tipped to have PS5 restock shipments incoming, with December 27-29 the expected time for the PS5 consoles to land, according to video game site Spiel Times, which is citing 'Someone of higher designation' as the source of Target PS5 restock info. The stock is apparently heading to stores now, but the key thing people are waiting to know is when it'll actually appear online to buy - nothing is showing on the Target page right now.

While PS5 stock is rare and severely limited, here's where to check when it does land:

Whether the Spiel TImes' source is accurate or not remains to be seen, but the detail in the report is strong: specific regions are likely to get more than others and Monday is more likely that Sunday. The Midwest is the main location, but others around the country are being tipped as well, so it'll be something to find out on the day.

What's tricky, in terms of working out when this will happen, is that Target often puts its PS5 restocks out in the very early hours of the morning - many PS5 stock trackers have woken up to hear that a drop has happened while they slept. So if these rumors are true, then you could need to be awake in the middle of the night to find them - that could be Sunday, Monday or Tuesday morning.

The only good news is that retailers are offering the stock in waves to stop their sites crashing under heavy loads at certain times - that could also explain why Target is doing drops in the early hours. Spiel Times is claiming that 3-7AM is the key time for PS5 stock to land, and that's something we've experienced in the past.

The report is also saying that the PS5 stock drop will be in-store pickup only - no walk-in orders (thankfully, to avoid the Covid-tempting stampedes at the news of a PS5 console) - so you'll order online and get them in store at a specific time.

We've not heard word whether home delivery will be offered in this wave of stock drops. Our advice: make sure you've had a 'dry run' of how to check out at Target, sign up for any schemes to help make the process smoother / adding your payment details, and hope.

The key thing with these PS5 restock drops is making the checkout process as smooth as possible - you'll often be able to add to cart, but every second and click after that reduces your chance of actually getting one dramatically

Should you buy a PS5?

The PS5 comes with a revolutionary new DualSense controller, and is capable of 4K gaming at 120fps. It's also backwards compatible with all the best PS4 games, so you can revisit some classic titles and take your existing library with you.

What's more, the PS5's selection of games is already shaping up nicely. Games such as Demon's Souls and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are must-haves, and continue Sony's legacy of creating compelling exclusives you won't find anywhere else.

Via: Tom's Guide