PS5 restock: Sony Direct has new stock of the console for Monday

Breaking news: PS5 restock is back at Sony Direct, with both the Disc and Digital Edition of the console in stock and for Monday. As always, being selected to buy the PS5 is random, according to Sony.

Get alerts sooner: Follow us on Twitter for all future PS5 restock notifications.

Follow us for notifications on where to buy PS5 next – it's worked for others. This was what happened earlier in the day:

PS5 restock sold out at Best Buy. About 35% of my tweet replies are from people who got it! Shocking! 😮Follow & ♻️RT me + @techradar for instant PlayStation 5 tracking alerts 🚨 pic.twitter.com/S6fZmFGbDYFebruary 19, 2021 See more

This is the first day for a PS5 restock from Sony Direct. It usually has new stock of the Sony-made console on weekdays from Tuesday to Thursday (although Tuesday and Thursday was skipped this week, so we may only see it two times this time).

We're also checking PS5 inventory from other stores: GameStop, Walmart, Target and Best Buy – a total of 12 US retailers that have carried the new PlayStation 5 on and off. Even if you don't get to buy the console today, there may be a PS5 drop tomorrow, Friday, so following our Twitter for minute-one notifications is key.

Here's where else for can check for the PS5:

Sony Direct has PS5 stock, but buying it isn't guaranteed

PS5 restock at Sony queue begins with a countdown time before launching everyone into a virtual queue. The online ordering system then makes you wait an extended period of time before allowing a select few people (chosen at random, supposedly) to buy the system. If you do get through, you'll have 10 minutes to buy the PS5.

Most people will see "more than an hour wait" from the estimated wait time. For others, they'll see a queue of just a few minutes.

Both the Disc and Digital PS5 versions are for sale at Sony Direct at the MSRP of $499 and $399 respectively at the above links. Tax isn't included, so it may cost a bit more.

Here are more rules, according to Sony:

First, you will need an active PSN account in order to complete the purchase (you don't need a paid PlayStation Plus account, but it can get you faster shipping).

in order to complete the purchase (you don't need a paid PlayStation Plus account, but it can get you faster shipping). Second, you will have 10 minutes to buy the PS5.

Third, "PS5 Consoles are now available but are not guaranteed even if you are in the queue," according to Sony.a

Trust us, it's serious about buying the PS5 within ten minutes. Make sure you have all of your information ready to go to buy PS5.