PS5 restock: Sony Direct back in stock for second day in a row, get it fast

Update: the PS5 restock queue is now open at Sony Direct, and the we're waiting for the console along with a lot of other desperate PlayStation fans. We'll let you know if we find it in stock, or if it sells out before we get to the front of the line. Keep trying.

If you're hunting for where to buy PS5, Sony Direct has PS5 consoles in stock and the queue will open momentarily, but get in line quickly when it goes live – they usually sell out in under thirty minutes.

Just make sure you're queueing for the correct edition:

PS5 is back in stock, but this Sony Direct restock virtual queue is not distanced. It's crowded. Anyone have luck? pic.twitter.com/8uX1T8NElLJanuary 27, 2021

Sony Direct PS5 restocks are only live for a short period but there's good news: after going quiet for most of January, they appear to be opening up the purchase queues during the week like they had in prior months, so check back in routinely to see if they're back in stock.

That said, other retailers have gotten PS5 restock much more frequently in January, so we'd advise prospective buyers to check the links below for Amazon, GameStop, Target, and Walmart – they've been more reliable. Amazon and GameStop in particular could both get PS5 restock overnight, which is why we'd advise potential buyers to check our links to those retailers below.

PS5 is already out of stock at Sony Direct, but come back tomorrow👈 (Sony Direct has historically done Tuesday to Friday restocks). pic.twitter.com/LWIZ7EagsfJanuary 26, 2021

If you didn't make it through today at Sony Direct, check Target tomorrow morning - they had restock earlier today, and could again.

How to prepare for a Sony Direct PS5 stock drop

If, at a later date, you are make it into the queue, make sure that you keep your browser sound on to hear the chime if you get to the front of the queue - it appears places are randomly assigned and sadly there's no way to know if you're going to be able to grab stock - as Sony says, just getting in the queue is no guarantee of snagging a console.

Also remember to make sure you've got a PSN account with Sony, and fill it with payment and shipping details to make your life a little bit easier and make it through. You'll only have 10 minutes when the chime goes, so act quickly.

If you miss out on Sony's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers at the top of this page, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves... although we're keeping our ear to the ground to find out when the next drops are coming.