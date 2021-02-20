PS5 restock for Saturday: how to track the new console stock on Twitter

We're tracking PS5 restock news for Saturday, and while finding stock of the console is extremely rare over the weekend, it's still worth a shot. We have a new way of tracking PS5 stock that's proven successful for many buyers in the US via Twitter.

Follow us for notifications on where to buy PS5 next – it has worked for others.

PS5 restock sold out at Best Buy. About 35% of my tweet replies are from people who got it! Shocking! 😮Follow & ♻️RT me + @techradar for instant PlayStation 5 tracking alerts 🚨 pic.twitter.com/S6fZmFGbDYFebruary 19, 2021

We're tracking restock availability at 12 different major retailers. So far, this week, we saw it PS5 drops four times at four different stores: Amazon on Tuesday, Sony Direct on Wednesday, Antonline and Best Buy both on Friday.

Tip 1: Follow us on Twitter above to get notifications on where you get it next. That's where you'll find out minute one where you can buy it. See it really works:

This makes me happy. I’ve been seeing similar replies all night. The rest of you will get that PS5 restock too, and I’ll be happy to have played a small part. ❤️💪🏻 https://t.co/TtalBIhv1SFebruary 20, 2021

Tip 2: Tell us if you had success via Twitter. This helps people know what works and what doesn't.

We're checking for PS5 inventory at every major US retailer, including Sony Direct, GameStop, Walmart, Target and Best Best. There are 12 different stores we're tracking so you can get the PS5 at its normal MSRP.

GameStop is an important one because it sells PS5 bundles. That remains all those resellers trying to turn a profit have to sell easy-to-buy games at full price. That's a much harder resell opportunity for them – and a benefit to actual gamers.

Some ground rules for Sony Direct: Remember, whenever the PS5 restock in the US happens, it'll send you into a virtual queue and it's choosing people at random to buy the much-sought-after video game console. You're not guaranteed to get one.

As we always warn, getting into the Sony Direct queue doesn't mean you'll find the console in stock. Most people will see "more than an hour wait" from the estimated wait time. That's what the message reads for us. For others, they'll see a queue of just a few minutes.

Here are more rules, according to Sony:

First, you will need an active PSN account in order to complete the purchase.

Second, you will have 10 minutes to buy the PS5.

Third, "PS5 Consoles are now available but are not guaranteed even if you are in the queue," according to Sony.a

Trust us, it's serious about buying the PS5 within ten minutes. Make sure you have all of your information ready to go to buy PS5.