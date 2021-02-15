There's no PS5 restock today – here's when to look next

There has been no PS5 restock in the US today, and the likelihood is slim that we'll see the Sony console back in stock during remaining hours of Monday. Good news: we have a better idea of the next time when the console may be available to buy.

PS5 restocks have historically been quiet on prior Mondays – and today is a holiday (Presidents' Day) in the US. That's two reasons to anticipate a PS5-less day. The best source of restocks recently has been Sony Direct, which hasn't done PS5 drops on Mondays, instead sticking to a consistent Tuesday through Friday schedule.

There hasn't been a PS5 restock today in the US. But check back with me+@techradar Tuesday👈, as Sony has launched new inventory Tuesday to Friday. We're constantly looking for you.👀 https://t.co/2uq5PaOI28February 15, 2021

Last week, we saw PS5 become available through Sony Direct four times starting on Tuesday. That's been the steady pattern, and we don't expect it to break, as Sony tries its best to resupply its own official store as well as retailers like Walmart, Amazon, Target and others.

PS5 restocks at Sony Direct a consistent but not guaranteed

The best advice we have is to check every major store below for those random PS5 restocks, especially Sony Direct every Tuesday through Friday. We've seen restock times anywhere from 9am EST to 7pm EST.

However, that doesn't guarantee Sony Direct will have PS5 in stock every week. In January, we saw Sony Direct stay silent for entire weeks coming back from the New Years holiday. In February, though, things appear to be back on.

GameStop and Walmart has done a few PS5 restocks in 2011, often announcing it an hour or two beforehand.Note that GameStop pushes PS5 bundles, so you'll need to buy an extra controller, two games and a gift card (or something of that nature) at a higher price than the usual $499 for the PS5 Disc version or $399 for PS5 Digital. You could be spending as much as $750 after state tax.

But GameStop remains a worthy source of the PS5 simply because resellers aren't able to profit as much off of bundles. It's difficult to resell the system at an inflated price when you also have to include extras like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and NBA 2K21 at full price, too. So you often have much more time to check out there.

As always, we'll be continuing to alert you of the next PS5 restock when it happens in the US. The restock time is always a mystery, but the Tuesday through Friday time frame does narrow down the inventory drops just a little bit.