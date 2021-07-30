Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 61,100 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

The Best Buy PS5 restock date might not be today, July 30. The electronics store had both the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital for sale Friday of last week, and the restock time was 11:38am EDT for both PS5 consoles. We're now well past that time and the latest time it's ever done a restock is 5:05pm EDT, with 3:30pm EDT being its most popular choice. That's why we have to do 24/7 tracking at all of the stores in the US, even if Best Buy stocks PlayStation 5 early next week.

Next Best Buy PS5 restock date: Restocks every nine days (recently) on average

Restocks every nine days (recently) on average Last Best Buy PS5 restock date: July 23, 2021 at 11:38am EDT

The Best Buy PS5 restock isn't guaranteed to be today, though some people are very adamant about the restock date simply because the US retailer had the PS5 Disc and PS5 Digital in stock on Friday of last week.

However, looking at the history of Best Buy restock dates, there's recently been a nine-day gap in between, so we could see PS5 in stock online next week. Yes, nine days would fall on a Sunday, but we rarely see a PS5 restock on weekends.

While the Best Buy restock date is easier to predict, the actual time that add-to-cart button goes live is much, much harder to figure out. Best Buy had opened up PS5 sales anywhere from 9:05am to 6:05pm, so during daylight hours, we have to be ready with a Best Buy restock Twitter alert.

Best Buy PS5 drop: it's the hardest to buy online

Truth be told, while over one hundred Matt Swider followers are usually able to buy the PS5 from Best Buy, it's not the easiest retailer to check out with in the US. Thousands are left frustrated by the Best Buy website and app.

While everyday customers have to wait through a mini virtual queue with Best Buy asking for you to hang on the page for 'one more step' (which it doesn't explain just means waiting until the greyed-out add-to-cart button loads back up in yellow), bots are able to open up multiple windows and determine which page will load that button up the quickest. We've seen hundreds of PS5 consoles secured by bots, leaving customers without a PlayStation 5 to claim within 250 miles of their location.

Best Buy does require people to pick up the PS5 in person at their local store – the actual video game system is held at a warehouse when orders are placed and then shipped to individual stores. It takes 3-5 days for the console to arrive at your local Best Buy. It goes without saying, the actual restock purchase remains online and you should travel to your Best Buy to try to buy the PS5. It hasn't been for sale in stores at Best Buy for all of 2021.

Best Buy PS5 tracker alerts – get it faster

The Best buy bot situation is why getting our PS5 Twitter tracker alerts have become an essential tool in securing the Sony console. While Sony sold 10 million PS5 consoles wordwide, millions more in the US alone are still looking to buy it.

There's an entire add-to-cart process when it comes to checking out: tap the yellow button, wait whole it's grayed out and turn yellow again, tap it again to truly add it to your cart and try to check out. Often this is where people get stuck, and it requires waiting until the Best Buy PS5 restock second wave happens – when it does, try to complete the purchase or chose a different store to pick it up from.

Because of these 'waves' where Best Buy constantly makes consoles available to purchase, often for over 30 minutes, persistence remains key. Speed on clicking on our restock Twitter alerts is also important, but only so far as to get more chances to add it to your cart and complete the convoluted checkout process.

Best Buy PS5 restock history: when has it been in stock?

Best Buy is all over the place with its PS5 restock history, according to an alaysis of the Twitter alerts by Matt Swider. His 24/7 tracking of US stores like Best Buy offers insight into when the Sony console could be available next.