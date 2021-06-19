PS5 restock: Best Buy is 'next', but don't expect PS5 consoles to be in stock today

There's no PS5 restock today, June 19, but Best Buy could be 'next' according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you an alert when the Sony console is in stock – if you follow his account and turn on notifications.

Matt has helped nearly 50,000 people buy a next-gen console with his restock alerts on Twitter, and his sources at Best Buy indicate that the electronics retailer is likely to offer the PS5 for sale next. The PS5 restock date could be as soon as Monday, June 21, as inventory is currently getting prepped at Best Buy warehouses in the US.

When? Follow our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider for notifications and live restock news. It's the fastest way to get real-time PS5 restock updates.

for notifications and live restock news. It's the fastest way to get real-time PS5 restock updates. Don't buy from Twitter users – which are all scams. Only buy from the US stores Matt alerts you about. No legitimate person will sell a PS5 for just $550.

Click on the Best Buy PS5 restock alert example above in order to follow the Twitter account of Matt Swider – and turn on notifications to get future alerts. (Image credit: Matt Swider / Twitter)

This Best Buy PS5 restock is long overdue. Two weeks ago, the retailer added a new bundle to its inventory for the newly launched game Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart, and while bundles are not tied to console inventory at Best Buy, unlike GameStop, it was a strong hint that Best Buy would be restocking – eventually.

Best Buy also teased the all-important yellow add-to-cart button on both the $499 PS5 Disc and $399 PS5 Digital versions of the console. When this happened, no one was able to buy the PS5 from Best Buy last week, according to Matt Swider, but it's another sign that the online store is testing things out.

Finally, Best Buy warehouse employees told TechRadar that they're finally getting in PS5 console inventory after weeks of having zero next-gen consoles in their regional warehouses. It's consistent with a drop. While these sources aren't in charge of that add-to-cart button, others within Best Buy's rank have signaled that Monday is the date that's currently being talked about. No restock time has been set, which is normal up until the last minute.

🥳THOUSANDS of u got today's PS5 / Xbox Series X restock w/ my 🚨 alerts! CongratsIf u didn't, we're turning a corner. Stick w/ it. My goal is 1M followers + helping 100,000 by ChristmasYou CAN'T tip me, but...👍Refer me to friends🆕Sub my newsletter https://t.co/YIyvHI9A6tJune 18, 2021 See more

Trust and credibility: Matt has helped nearly 45,000 people get a next-gen console in recent weeks with his in-stock Twitter alerts and restock news reporting.

Best Buy PS5 restock time is why you need alerts

Everyone wants to to know when is the Best Buy PS5 restock time. The information we've gotten about the potential date of Monday, June 21 didn't have a specific time attached to it, and we know that the date gets decided in the last hours and isn't always shared with our sources.

The good news is that we know when Best Buy has had a PS5 restock in the past. The most consistent time, at least recently, has been around 3:40pm EDT. But we've also seen 12pm EDT, 12:30pm EDT and the most recent PS5 drop was at 9:37am EDT.

In other words, the Best Buy restock time is scattershot across the day. In 2021, it's never been earlier than 9:37am EDT and never later than 4:00pm EDT. That's a wide net and why you need a PS5 restock Twitter tracker to do the heavy lifting for you.

Don't refresh during a PS5 restock at Best Buy once you see the gray add-to-cart button. Wait until it turns yellow again. (Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

How to buy PS5 at Best Buy

So Best Buy has PS5 stock running through its warehouses, but you shouldn't wait to see it in stock to take action. Besides following our PS5 restock Twitter tracker, you can find helpful tips detailing how to get the console over other people. Millions are trying to buy PS5, after all, each time there's a restock.

Best Buy pages use a yellow add-to-cart button that acts like the Sony Direct virtual queue in some ways. Here's what to do:

As soon as you see our alert, click on the link to select a PS5 console (either PS5 Disc or PS5 Digital).

Speed matters less than persistence. It may say 'Sold out' but that's never really the case until about 30 minutes after the initial restock tweet goes out

Click the yellow add-to-cart button so that it turns gray with a message saying 'Please Wait...' or 'Waiting for more inventory...' There will be helpful advice that pops up nothing that Best Buy is releasing PS5 stock every few minutes.

Do not refresh: at this point, you're going through a queue, and this is Best Buy's way of stopping bots and resellers from scooping up multiple consoles.

at this point, you're going through a queue, and this is Best Buy's way of stopping bots and resellers from scooping up multiple consoles. Wait for the gray add-to-cart button to turn yellow again and click or tap the button to add it to your cart.

Upon checkout, Best Buy will prompt you to type in your Best Buy account password again (don't forget it).

You will then be asked to confirm your identity using two-factor authentication (2FA) using either email or text – text is always faster in our experience .

. Remember: Best Buy PS5 restock events are online-only but you'll pick the console up in local retail stores. This means you may have to switch your store in order to get the console.

If it's not available within 250 miles of your location (this is where most people get stuck), don't give up. Remember Best Buy releases inventory every few minutes, so it'll come in waves. Update your location, which will refresh the list of where it's available.

We'll have more updates on the PS5 restock news in the coming days, as Best Buy and other retailers are going to be competing with Prime Day deals for 2021 all next week. Walmart, Best Buy and even Amazon may be eager to appeal to everyone who is in the buying mood. It may be why we haven't seen Best Buy and Amazon do a PS5 restock in some time.