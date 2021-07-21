PS5 restock at Sony Direct sold out in just 35 minutes – when Walmart and Best Buy may have PS5 for sale

Trust and credibility (Image credit: Matt Swider / Instagram) PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider has helped 58,000 people in the US buy a next-gen console in 2021 with his tireless 24/7 tracking, in-stock Twitter alerts and exclusive restock reporting.

Sony Direct PS5 restock sold out in 35 minutes

Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time for everyone: July 19 at 5:05pm EDT

July 19 at 5:05pm EDT Sony Direct PS5 restock – if you had the email invite: July 19 at 3pm EDT

July 19 at 3pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Sony Direct: Follow our PS5 restock tracker account

The Sony Direct PS5 restock was a massive success for the followers of Matt Swider, with hundreds of people being able to buy the PS5 console. However, not every one of his 786,000 followers was able get through the Sony Direct virtual queue.

Sony Direct randomizes who will get through the waiting process, though our expert advice always suggests using multiple devices to increase your chances. Both PS5 Disc at $499 MSRP and the PS5 Digital at the slightly cheaper price of $399 were on sale today, but, as always, PS5 Digital Edition went out of stock first, a few minutes before PS5 Disc sold out.

The restock time was at 5:05pm EDT, which is in line with when Sony Direct does a virtual queue for everyone. Two hours before that time, at 3pm EDT, there was a separate smaller Sony Direct virtual queue for people who got a special email invite ahead of time (about 40 hours in advance).

According to our exclusive reporting, not everyone from the invite-only virtual queue was able to buy the console, which is extremely rare, especially when Sony Direct opens up orders to everyone else.

(Image credit: Twitter / Matt Swider)

Walmart PS5 restock

The Walmart PS5 restock is five weeks in the making if it happens this week, and we expect to see orders open through the largest US retailer on Thursday at 3pm EDT – again if it happens. Walmart has hardly ever deviated from that restock time in 2021.

Why are we confident a Walmart PS5 restock is due? Because while Walmart takes a long time to ship consoles, almost all of the customers from one month ago do now have the PS5 Disc in their hands. That's a good sign that Walmart is ready to have PS5 for sale and Thursday, July 22 is the day we're eying the most.

Best Buy restock this week or a break?

The Best Buy PS5 restock has become hard to nail down in the second half of 2021 simply because the retailer is constantly switching up the times, likely in an effort to fool resellers. Not that it matters – bots are still able to get the console, according to our investigations of the PS5 resell market and it's made buying the PS5 in some of the most popular cities in the US, like New York, nearly impossible.

Doing in-store Best Buy restock isn't the answer it seems. There was a Best Buy in-store RTX GPU stock today, July 20, and it was pure chaos. We don't expect any of the Best Buy stores to sell consoles. So far in 2021, it's always been 'buy online and pick-up in-stores' roughly 3-5 days later (they're held at regional warehouses and shipped to individual stores throughout the week).

PS5 restock at other stores in the US

The PS5 restock dates are never set is stone, even when our sources tell us there's a restock planned or not planned, the person in charge of the add-to-cart button at a much higher level has the final say. That said, we never know when another store may have an unexpected PS5 restock.

GameStop usually does every seven to 15 days (it's been five days so far), and Costco is (mostly) unpredictable for us outside of a few times in which inside sources gave us a heads-up. That means it's critical to pay special attention to our PS5 restock alerts on Twitter so that you can finally buy and own the Sony console.