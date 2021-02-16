PS5 restock: Amazon had Sony's console in stock, but quickly sold out

Update: And just like that Amazon's allocation of PS5 stock seems to have vanished. We recommend keeping your eye on Amazon throughout the day as more stock might flash in and out, and we'll update this story should we spot any more consoles for sale.

If you're searching where to buy PS5, Amazon has PS5 stock available right now for $499.99. We expect it to be snapped up quickly, however, given Amazon's popularity and ease of delivery for Prime members.

Amazon hasn't had PS5 stock for quite some time, despite being the biggest online retailer in the US. This is a great chance to secure the console, then, but you'll need to act fast.

The PS5 has been in extremely high demand ever since pre-orders opened in September of last year, and the console continues to be almost impossible hard to find. When stock does appear, it's snapped up at lightning speed.

If you missed out on Amazon's PS5 stock or simply want to know where to buy PS5 quickly, you'll find all the links to buy PS5 at various retailers below, including the PS5 Digital Edition. Keep checking these links as you never know when more consoles will hit the shelves.

It's likely that more PS5 consoles will appear throughout 2021, so we'd recommend not paying over the odds to scalpers as Sony is committed to delivering 10 million PS5s this year. That means sooner or later, supply will comfortably meet demand.