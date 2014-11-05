Timex's IronMan smartwatch races to AT&T with pre-orders this week

Yes, another gadget with "One" in the name

The smartwatch market is being flooded with wearables from tech companies who want to make something that looks like a watch, but Timex's IronMan is the other way around: a smartwatch from an actual watchmaker.

If that's not enough to pique your interest, then how about the fact that the Timex IronMan One GPS+ has its own 3G data and GPS capabilities?

There it is. The IronMan debuted in August, but since it's an AT&T exclusive, the carrier has taken its time announcing more details.

Finally, though, AT&T has revealed that the Timex IronMan One GPS+ will become available for pre-order in stores this Friday, November 7, and online on Monday, November 10.

What, no Tony Stark jokes?

It's still unclear when exactly you can get the Timex IronMan on your wrist, but at least now we know when you can give AT&T your money for it.

Speaking of which, the Timex smartwatch will run you $400, which may seem a bit steep until you hear that that price also includes a full year of data service. And the second year of data costs just $40.

When the fitness-focused IronMan was announced they also said there'd be an optional bundled heart monitor for another $50.

Watch out for more on the Timex IronMan, as AT&T says its ship date will be revealed "in the coming days."