Sony RX100 Mark II launches with smart features

Sony has updated its top premium compact camera the RX100 by revealing the RX100 Mark II, which boasts a tilting screen, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity and a backlit Exmor R sensor for better low-light shooting.

The Sony RX100 Mark II keeps the same 20.2 megapixel resolution and one-inch sensor size that was in the original Sony RX100, as well as the same f/1.8 Carl Zeiss Vario-Sonnar T* lens with 3.6x optical zoom. But backlighting on the sensor and a new maximum sensitivity of ISO 12,800 have been introduced to increase sensitivity and reduce noise in dimly lit shooting scenarios.

Wi-Fi connectivity means you can transfer photos from the camera to your smartphone easily, using the PlayMemories app for Android devices. NFC technology is also included, for one-touch sharing with other NFC-enabled devices. You can even trigger the camera's flash remotely, using your smartphone.

Time saving features

The 3-inch LCD screen now tilts up and down for more flexible image composition, although it's still not touch-sensitive. A new Step Zoom function means you can quickly jump to a popular focal length, such as 28mm, 35mm, 50mm, 70mm or 100mm, using the control ring.

The same Multi Interface Shoe used in Sony's NEX and Alpha ranges appears here, for easy pairing with optional accessories. As in the Sony RX1-R, the Sony RX100 Mark II features Triluminos Colour technology, to perfect colours when showing images from the camera on a Sony Bravia TV. The camera also shoots Full HD videos.

Sony's RX100 II will be available in Australia from mid-July, with a full price of $899. The original RX100 will remain on shelves as well for $799.