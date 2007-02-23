Fujifilm beefs up dSLR-style camera range

Fujifilm has upgraded its compact digital SLR-style line-up with the FinePix S5700, which replaces the FinePix S5600 camera.

The Fujifilm FinePix S5700 features a number of enhancements compared to its predecessor - improved ergonomic design, better menu system and button layout, a 7.1-megapixel CCD sensor, 10x optical zoom and ISO up to 1600.

The new model also features an intelligent flash system which takes pictures with and without flash in quick succession for optimal photo results. It features anti-blurring technology, 12 scene modes, movie recording and dual slots for xD-Picture and SD memory cards. It will go on sale in April for £199.

Fujifilm has also announced an addition to its entry-level A range. The Fujifilm FinePix A820 has 4x optical zoom, 8.3 megapixels, a maximum ISO setting of 800 and a 2.5-inch LCD screen at the back.

The FinePix A820 uses Fujifilm's Super CCD HR sensor and real photo processor to produce photos with natural-looking colours. It also has 14 preset scene modes, and QVGA video recording at 30fps. It will be available from June for £149.