You can no longer get the cheapest OnePlus 2 in the US or Europe

OnePlus has decided to drop the cheapest model of the OnePlus 2 from its online UK, US and European stores.

The company removed the 16GB OnePlus 2, which cost £239/$329, down from its online store at the beginning of the week, as it's seen more interest in the £289/$389 64GB version of the phone.

A OnePlus spokesperson told techradar: "According to feedback we have seen much greater interest in the 64GB version of the OnePlus 2 in North America and Europe, so we have removed the 16GB version from those store pages as of this week."

Limited options

"We will continue to offer the 16GB version in limited markets such as India, where customers are more interested in an option for different amounts of storage."

The move is going to frustrate potential OnePlus customers who liked the look of the OnePlus 2, but for whom a lower handset price was a more important consideration than lots of storage. Now you'll have to spend £289/$389 to get your hands on the phone.

If you're looking for a cheaper handset from the company, the OnePlus X only comes in a 16GB version and costs £199. To buy it you'll need to get hold of an invite, or get in quick on a Tuesday, when the phone is on open sale.