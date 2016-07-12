Telstra nabs Sony's new Xperia X Performance as carrier exclusive, available now

If you’ve been anticipating the release of Sony’s newest flagship smartphone, the Xperia X Performance, you’ll be happy to know that it’s out now in Australia, albeit with one catch – it’s only available to Telstra customers.

Telstra is offering the graphite black and white colour variants of the handset right now on a range of Go Mobile and Go Business Mobile Plans.

The Go Mobile plan goes for $95 a month with no additional handset repayments on a 24-month contract, while the Go Business Mobile Plan goes for $100 a month with no additional handset repayments when you stay connected for 24 months.

Xperia Xclusive

Both plans come with a 10GB data allowance per month, which also includes a limited time bonus offer that gives customers an extra 4GB.

Telstra will also be offering a Style Cover Touch case for the handset, which has a smart window that provides access to smartphone widgets while the case is still closed.

The Xperia Performance X can be ordered now on Telstra’s website.