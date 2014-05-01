Sony Xperia Z2 release date: where can I get it?

The Sony Xperia Z2 was officially unveiled at MWC 2014 back in February and if its impressive 5.2-inch full HD display, quad-core processor, 20.7MP camera and dust- and waterproof chassis has taken your fancy you've come to the right place.

We've we scouring the web for the best deals, as well as hunting down the official Sony Xperia Z2 release date.

Sony is having a bit of trouble with the Xperia Z2, with the handset still yet to find its way into stores after the firm admitted it was having manufacturing issues.

The Xperia Z2 is expected to arrive in stores during the first week of May, but that could always change. Some pre-orders have been fulfilled, but the Xperia Z2 certainly isn't easy to come by at the moment.

Sony

If you want to cut out the middle man of a retailer or network you can go direct to Sony and pre-order your Xperia Z2 in white or black right now.

It will cost a wallet busting £599, and Sony is no longer offering a free wireless NFC speaker as part of the deal.

You can get your mitts on the SIM-free Xperia Z2 for a little bit less elsewhere. Read on to find out more.

In terms of the Xperia Z2 release date the Sony site states: "deliveries expected to start at beginning of May." Fingers crossed.

Vodafone

The big red network still has the phone on pre-order and quotes April 14 as the date it will start fulfilling April pre-orders. The handset isn't properly in stock yet, so there may be a wait if you order now.

You can pick yourself up a free Sony Xperia Z2 if you commit to a two year 3G contract at £42 per month giving you unlimited calls and texts and 2GB of data.

If you fancy harnessing the power of 4G you'll need to part with £47 per month for two years giving you unlimited calls and texts and a more palatable 5GB of data.

There's no sign of any PAYG or SIM-free deals for now though - it's contract or nothing over at Vodafone.

O2

The bubbly network is offering the Sony Xperia Z2 in black and purple, but it's still on pre-order for now with orders expected to be shipped "week commencing April 28."

There are no PAYG or SIM-only options to speak of, and you'll have to stump up at least £19.99 upfront on a two year contract.

If you part with £19.99 you'll pay £48 per month and in return you'll get unlimited calls and texts plus a generous 8GB of data.

Fancy paying less every month? Pay £49.99 upfront and you'll be paying £38 every month for 2GB of data and unlimited texts and calls.

EE

EE is rather more vague with its delivery expectations of the Sony Xperia Z2, stating that you should get your handset "within 28 days" of pre-order.

The recommended tariff on the EE site requires you to part with £59.99 upfront and pay £37.99 per month for two years. For that you get unlimited calls and texts as well as 4GB of 4G data.

A better deal though appears to be the £9.99 upfront, £42.99 per month option giving you double speed 4G and 10GB of data.

Carphone Warehouse

Over at Carphone you can pre-order the Sony Xperia Z2 on contract or SIM-free for £549.95.

It's currently offering contract deals on O2, EE (including Orange and T-Mobile) and Vodafone, with a two year deal on the latter giving you 3GB of 4G data each month for £42 or 5GB for £47. You'll have to pay £1 more each month on O2 for the same 5GB deal.

The high-street retailer says it has "limited pre-launch stock" available for online orders, while in-store stock is expected to arrive on May 1.

Phones 4U

Phones 4U has stock for online orders with next day delivery if you're really in a rush you can get your hands on the Xperia Z2 in under 24 hours. The brand is now claiming that all its 720 stores have stock, so fill your boots there if you're desperate for a spot of Number-Letter shopping.

There are no Pay as you go or SIM-free options available, but in terms of contacts you can choose from either EE or Vodafone.

If you're prepared to part with £49 upfront you can get unlimited calls and texts plus 4GB of data for £42.99 per month on EE, while Vodafone will give you a free handset and 3GB for £47 per month.

The retailer is also offering a free 1 year Gourmet Society Membership and Sony Wireless Speaker with two year Xperia Z2 contracts.

Online retailers

Just want a SIM-free Sony Xperia Z2? Well Unlocked-Mobiles has it for £544.98 and is throwing in a speaker, noise cancelling headphones and a content package to draw you in.

Interestingly Unlocked-Mobiles is now stating May 1 (it was originally April 1) as the Xperia Z2 release date.

Clove also has the Xperia Z2 up for pre-order for just £540 with a similar speaker, noise cancelling headphones and a content package. In terms of a Xperia Z2 release date it's saying stock should ship from May 9.

Over at Expansys you'll find a SIM-free asking price of £549.99, although there's no word on when you'll recieve the phone.

Watch our Xperia Z2 video review: