Sony Xperia S Jelly Bean update screens leak ahead of release

We already know the Sony Xperia S will be updated to Android Jelly Bean and that day looks to be edging closer as screenshots appear online.

Launched almost a year ago, the Xperia S was the first in a new wave of handsets from Sony after it ditched Ericsson to go solo.

The screenshots in question popped up on the XDA Developers forum showing the LT26i (that's the model number of the Xperia S) running Android 4.1.2.

Look, new stuff!

There's a new lockscreen to play with as well as some new features such as Find My Xperia, Screen Mirroring and Power Management to get your teeth into.

A powerful device, it impressed in our Sony Xperia S review and there was no surprise when Jelly Bean was confirmed for it, but an upgrade date is still unknown.

The folks over at Xperia Blog reckon the Android 4.1 rollout for the Xperia S will begin in April, but we're still trying to get some form of confirmation from Sony.

From XDA Developers via XperiaBlog