North American HTC Ones promised Android 4.4 in the next 90 days

Attention North American residents. Now may be a good time to go buy an HTC One, or give yourself a pat on the back if you already own it.

That's because the hardware maker plans a gung-ho roll out of Google's new mobile OS, Android 4.4 KitKat, on its flagship phone.

Speaking with Engadget, President of HTC America Jason Mackenzie said the company will send KitKat to the HTC One within 90 days or less, a plan that includes all carrier variants.

The Google Play edition will see the update in the next 15 days, with the developer edition and unlocked versions tasting Android 4.4 within 30.

How sweet it is

According to Mackenzie, Sense 5.5 will stick around once the phones are updated, except in the case of the Google Play version. He wouldn't reveal what a KitKat/Sense mash-up would look like.

Other new devices like the One Max and One Mini aren't forgotten, and the company will send word about those devices receiving Android 4.4 before long.

This aggressive attitude looks here to stay, as Mackenzie said the company is making it a priority to get "every dot release out on the One within 90 days."

The HTC One is just one of several devices marked to receive the updated OS. Carrier versions of the phone have only recently started to receive Android 4.3, but it sounds like the Jelly Bean will be short lived on the device.

That is, if HTC can keep to its timeline.