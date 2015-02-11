Verizon-exclusive Lumia Icon meets Cortana with Denim update

Update: Microsoft's Joe Belfiore promised that the Verizon-exclusive Lumia Icon would receive its Denim update toward the beginning of this year, and now it's finally arriving.

The update brings the Icon up to Windows Phone 8.1.1, according to PC World, making it a major update with lots of new features - chief among them, of course, Microsoft's virtual Siri rival Cortana.

The Denim updates for Verizon's Lumia Icon have begun rolling out to users over the air, so keep an eye out for yours to arrive.

Original story follows…

The Lumia Icon is one of the most well-regarded Windows Phone devices out there, despite its Verizon exclusivity.

Users have been waiting for their Denim update ever since late 2014, when Microsoft Operating Systems Group Corporate Vice President Joe Belfiore promised it would arrive in early 2015.

To some that meant January, but with the first month of the year come and gone Belfiore has responded to users' concerns on Twitter.

"Lumia icon people asking what I meant by 'early 2015': The first part of the year. In my mind that means jan/feb or so. Less likely March," he tweeted.

"Know that Vzw & MS are actively, daily working on getting it done. The test process has unpredictability so we can't say a firm end date," he added in a subsequent tweet.

So while the Lumia Icon Denim update might be pushed back to March, according to Belfiore a February release is more likely. Fingers crossed!

