LG Optimus 3D release dates by network

The hotly anticipated LG Optimus 3D is the world's first 3D smartphone, and it's coming to the UK this spring.

We're quite excited about it, but when will you be able to get your hands on it and how much will you have to pay? Here's our up-to-date guide to who's got it, when you can get it and how much it'll cost you.

The LG Optimus 3D on Three

If you want the very best LG Optimus 3D experience, says Three, come to Three.

What will the LG Optimus 3D UK price be? It hasn't said. What will the LG Optimus 3D UK release date be? It hasn't said that either.

Would you like the PR bumph? "We are so proud to offer it to our customers," says Sylvia Chind, Three's head of branded devices, adding the usual 'our network is awesome' stuff.

The LG Optimus 3D on Orange

If you want the very best LG Optimus 3D experience, says Orange, come to... oh, take a wild guess. No UK release date or UK price here either so far.

Bumph? "We're pleased to be working with [LG] to bring this latest innovation to Orange customers," says Nicola Shelton, head of device portfolio for Orange's owners Everything Everywhere.

The LG Optimus 3D on T-Mobile

Everything Everywhere isn't just Orange; it's T-Mobile, too. You probably won't lose your shirt betting on the LG Optimus 3D turning up on T-Mobile, too.

The LG Optimus 3D on Vodafone

Will the LG Optimus 3D be available on Vodafone? You bet your sweet bippy it will! Needless to say there's no word on the UK release date or UK price from the network, which can't even be bothered to come up with a bunch of meaningless PR speak about how excited everyone at Vodafone is and how 3D is the future and stuff. Come on, Vodafone! Put some effort in!