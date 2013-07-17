If HTC's 'little' news isn't the One Mini, we'll eat a shoe

HTC UK is teasing the announcement of a silver something that can fit in your pocket.

Yes, we know most phones can fit in your pocket, but the line "We have a 'little' bit of news tomorrow" that accompanies the photo you see above is a not-so-hard-to-read hint that we're likely in for the HTC One Mini.

The corner coyly peeking out is reminiscent of the phone from whence the Mini takes its name. Other leaks have indicated we're in for a black model too, but today's twit pic shows only a silver back.

Spec wise, the HTC One Mini is expected to house a 4.3-inch display with 720p, Android 4.2.2 and a 1.4GHz Snapgragon processor, among other parts, of course.

The good news? We need only wait until Thursday to see what HTC has in store.

