After holdup, HTC One VX finally arriving on AT&T Dec. 7

At long last HTC's mid-range One VX Android handset should soon make its overdue arrival with AT&T, at least according to one report.

The HTC One VX was originally supposed to share the Nov. 16 launch date of its sibling smartphone, the HTC One X+, but when the day came there was no sign of the VX in stores or on AT&T's website.

While it's still unclear why exactly the handset didn't launch as planned, word leaked to Android Central that a new date had been set for Dec. 7.

An AT&T spokesperson confirmed the release date to TechRadar saying, "we expect to be fully stocked in all channels by 12/7."

Better late than never

The HTC One VX is a slight step down from its One X big brother, but still packs impressive hardware for the price.

It has a 4.5-inch qHD scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass display, 1.2GHz dual-core Snapdragon S4 CPU, 4G LTE, a 5MP camera and 1080p video capabilities.

The One VX was originally announced for $49.99 with a two-year contract, and AT&T has given no indication that the price changed with the delay.

The smartphone will run Android 4.0 out of the box, though an update to Jelly Bean is said to be on the way. Then again, given the One VX's trend of delays, that update may arrive late as well.