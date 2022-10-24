Oral-B’s latest smart electric toothbrushes are finally (kinda) affordable

Audio player loading…

Months after first being revealed at CES 2022, the latest options in Oral-B’s iO smart toothbrush series have officially launched, offering the range’s advanced brushing options at a more affordable price point. And while the dust may still be settling on the new models’ release, it hasn’t stopped one from seeing its price halved in a surprise deal!

Consumers on a tighter budget can now access the technology of one of the best electric toothbrushes with the release of the budget-friendly iO Series 4 and iO Series 5, retailing for AU$299 and AU$399 respectively. To put that price point into perspective, Oral-B’s most advanced electric toothbrush available in Australia – the iO9 – carries an eye-watering price tag of AU$749.

So if the more affordable price tag wasn’t enough already to get excited about, the iO Series 4 has already found itself swept up in a tantalising deal, down to AU$149 at the Shaver Shop (opens in new tab). It’s not very often we see brand-new products get discounts immediate at (or after) launch.

Like its predecessors, the iO 4 and 5 boast Oral-B’s patented magnetic iO technology – its full-spectrum built-in technology encompassing a variety of features Oral-B insists allows its iO series to stand out when compared to competitors. These include a smart pressure sensor to protect gums, alerting the user when they’re brushing too hard, and AI recognition plus additional 3D tracking integrating with a smartphone app to enable guided brushing and give users a clearer picture on their brushing habits.

The result offers what Oral-B promises is a deeper cleaning of both teeth and gums, with the dental dynamo suggesting that 100% of iO users report healthier gums and cleaner teeth in just one week when compared to manual toothbrushes.

And even we can vouch for that statement: we’ve reviewed a few iO series brushes, including the Oral-B iO 9 and Oral-B iO 6, and have scored them with high marks.

That’s not all that the dental determined have to celebrate, however, with previously released models in the iO series range also seeing generous savings thanks to new deals one month ahead of Black Friday. The deals are headlined by a 50% saving to the top of the range iO Series 9, with deals for the Series 6, Series 7 and Series 8 following suit.

As the release of the next in the range’s top echelon – the iO Series 10 – also looms on the horizon, the greatest chance to get your hands on some of the best electric toothbrushes on offer could be now, particularly since we expect the Series 10 to cost as much as the iO9, if not more!

Want to know more about Oral-B's iO series? Read our comparison between iO9 and iO6, plus how the iO Series 9 compares to the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige.