Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G launches in UAE with last years specs

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G has offiially launched in the UAE alongside other Reno 5 models. Although the phone is priced on the higher side, the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G features last year's Snapdragon 865 processor.

Besides the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G, Oppo also launched the Oppo Reno 5 5G and the Oppo Reno 5Z 5G in the UAE. As their names imply, all phones in the Reno 5 family support 5G.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G

(Image credit: Oppo)

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is built on the Snapdragon 865 chipset that was Qualcomm's high-end processor for 2020 but has been replaced by the Snapdragon 888. The Snapdragon 865 does not feature integrated 5G and thus, needs the additional X55 modem for 5G capabilities.

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is just under 8mm thick and 184 grams in weight, while managing to fit in a 4,350mAh battery. It also supports 65W Super VOOC charging which, according to Oppo, can charge it to 100% in just 35 minutes. The phone also implements a new “Reno Glow” process on the back which has a shimmering finish and is yet fingerprint-resistant with a matte finish.

On the front is a curved 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Along with an in-display fingerprint scanner, it also supports HDR10+ playback with a peak brightness of 1,100nits.

The key highlight of the Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G is its camera capabilities. The camera array on the back consists of a 50MP primary sensor, an 16MP ultra-wide shooter, 13MP telephoto and a 2MP macro lens. On the front is a 32MP selfie shooter. A new “AI Highlight Video” mode is also present to improve video quality in different scenarios such as night, harsh backlight and more.

Out of the box, the phone runs on Color OS 11.1, built atop Android 11. Notable features include a customizable always-on display, adjustable dark mode, FlexDrop for multi-tasking, live translation and a gaming mode.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro price in the UAE is AED 2,799 for the variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Colour options include Galactic Silver and Starry Black.

Oppo Reno 5 5G

Also launched was the Oppo Reno 5 5G which sits in the middle of the Oppo Reno 5 range and is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G mobile platform. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. On the camera side, you get a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP Ultra Wide-angle camera, 2MP macro camera and a 2MP and 2MP mono camera. It features the same 65-watt Super VOOC charging.

The Oppo Reno 5 5G is priced at AED 1,999 and comes in Galactic Silver and Starry Black colors.

Oppo Reno 5Z 5G

Last but not the least, Oppo also launched the low-end Oppo Reno 5Z 5G that is priced at AED 1,499. The Reno5 Z 5G has built-in photography features from Ultra Night Video Quad Camera to Dual-View Video, AI Color Portrait Video and AI Scene Enhancement 2.0.