OnePlus likely to launch 'Avengers: Infinity War' themed OnePlus 6 in India

Earlier this month, OnePlus India posted a teaser video dropping hints about its partnership with Marvel Studios for the Avengers: Infinity War. Most of us sensed an Avenger themed OnePlus 6 incoming, but there was no confirmation from the brand’s end. On Thursday, the company has given a bigger clue in a media note.

The note mentions OnePlus’ partnership with Marvel Studios to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Marvel studios. Also, the company will introduce a OnePlus 6 model themed on the Avengers: Infinity War movie, releasing on 27th April.

To recall, OnePlus and Disney partnered to launch the OnePlus 5T Star Wars Limited Edition in December 2017. So it’s safe to assume that we might see something on the similar this time, as well.

Made for India?

OnePlus in its note says, “the collaboration marks a step towards strengthening our association with Disney India”. As per the wording, it is likely that the limited edition OnePlus 6 might be exclusive to India, much like the OnePlus 5T Star Wars: Last Jedi variant.

India is the largest global market for OnePlus, and going by the history, the company might keep its focus limited to Indian market for Limited Edition models.

The official OnePlus 6 release date isn’t confirmed, but the buzz about the phone is getting stronger each day. It could mean that the official unveiling is close.

The OnePlus 6 is bringing in tons of new features and upgrades. To know all about them, go to read our OnePlus 6 encyclopedia.