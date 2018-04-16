Rain, rain go away: OnePlus 6 teased to be waterproof

The soon-to-be-launched OnePlus 6 is being teased as the next waterproof (or at least water-resistant) Android Oreo phone, according to an official Twitter post today.

"Don’t you just hate it when you have to stop using your phone when it rains? So do we ;)," noted the verified OnePlus account in a tweet on Monday morning.

From this coy message, it's safe to assume that OnePlus 6 owners won't have to worry about soaking wet weather conditions like they did with the vulnerable OnePlus 5T.

The OnePlus community, ever-eager for the OnePlus 6 to launch, has been clamoring for a waterproof phone, especially after the Google Pixel 2 suited up for wet weather. OnePlus is one of the few holdouts among major smartphone manufacturers.

The difference maker

The OnePlus 6 is posed to repel water, just like the iPhone X or Pixel 2, but it has one feature that Apple and Google don't offer anymore: a headphone jack.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei confirmed last month that the OnePlus 6 will indeed stick with the time-tested 3.5mm headphone jack. It didn't axe the standard audio jack in favor of waterproofing. No, you can have both, as the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9 Plus prove, too.

Other companies may cite waterproofing as a reason for axing the headphone jack. But clearly Samsung and, now, the lower-priced OnePlus hasn't found a problem here including both.

Waterproofing aside, notable OnePlus 6 specs include a rumored 6.2-inch screen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chip, 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of storage and, like it or not, a notch cut out at the top. We'll likely see it all, rain or shine, in the next few weeks.