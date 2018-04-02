OnePlus 6 officially teased, but the price is reportedly going to be higher

The OnePlus 6 is officially being teased today, with the Chinese smartphone maker asking its fans to '6et ready' and briefly flashing the number six in a new video.

A four-second teaser video also touts 'the speed you need,' indicating that the new OnePlus phone for 2018 is indeed going to feature top-of-the-line internal specs.

This backs up rumors that OnePlus 6 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 845 chip, up to 8GB of RAM and the Android 8.1 Oreo update out of the box.

The new phone is also confirmed to use a nearly all-screen display, with an iPhone X-like notch at the top, and a 3.5mm headphone jack, according to OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei.

Even in this teaser tweet, the notch decision remains controversial among long-time OnePlus fans if you look at the replies. The OnePlus community is divided over it, but it's becoming a standard among many Android phones.

OnePlus 6 pricing? Is that you?

Poised to be another 'flagship-killer', the OnePlus 6 may tiptoe closer to flagship-level prices, according to a new report from GizmoChina.

The 64GB version of the phone is said to cost 3299 Yuan (about $523, £374, AU$686). The OnePlus 5T launched at $499, £449 and AU$599 six months ago.

There's also supposed to be a 128GB variant for 3799 Yuan ($605 £431, AU$790) and a max-outed 256GB internal storage size for 4399 Yuan (about $700 £499, AU$915).

Don't lock in these prices as fact just yet – the conversion rates from Yuan often give us slightly different numbers. But there are clear signs that the OnePlus 6 will be more expensive than any previous OnePlus phone.

We'll know the exact price soon. With the way the company is ramping up teasers and already discontinuing OnePlus 5T availability, we expect the OnePlus 6 launch at the end of this month.