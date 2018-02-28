OnePlus 6 leaked photos show off a notched-screen design

It’s starting to look like notches might become a common feature of phones now that Apple has set a precedent with the iPhone X, and the OnePlus 6 could be one of the next handsets to sport one if new leaked images prove accurate.

The images, obtained by ITHome, show a small notch jutting into of an otherwise bezel-free screen, housing the camera and earpiece (it's not particularly easy to see in the image below, but look closely and it's there).

The screen itself is on, and shows that the device seemingly has the model number P7819, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and runs Android 8.1 – all things that are unsurprising, given that even the OnePlus 5T tops out at 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

This could be an early look at the OnePlus 6. Credit: ITHome

Back in glass

You can also see the rear of the phone, which appears to be glass, marking a change from the metal back of the 5T. It houses a fingerprint scanner, a dual-lens camera and the OnePlus logo.

It remains to be seen whether these images are accurate, especially as OnePlus doesn’t always follow trends – most notably sticking to Full HD screens – but they look like they could be the real deal.

With the OnePlus 6 unlikely to land before June we may not know for sure for a good while yet, but we expect to see plenty more leaks and rumors before then, and we’ll be sure to keep you up to date with them.

Via Softpedia